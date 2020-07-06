After suffering a long illness, beloved brother and uncle, Kenneth C. (K.C.) Taylor passed from this world to be with his savior, Jesus Christ, on June 19, 2020.
K.C. was born in Roseburg, Oregon to Kenneth and Marie Taylor on June 23, 1949, and lived all his life on the ranch his grandparents homesteaded on Rock Creek Rd. in the Idleyld Park area. It was there he was happiest amidst the forest that he and his father tended, harvested, and reforested. He was a strong, yet quiet and gentle man with a quick wit and sense of humor that could sneak up on you if you weren't paying attention. When they were children, his niece and nephew loved for him to read stories to them as he always adlibbed to the point that they were laughingly indignant with him. His sisters were also subject to his teasing; surprise snowball attacks; and banter over everything from card games to fishing skills. It was always fun to be around him and when he cracked up over his own jokes it caused everyone else to enjoy the fun even more.
K.C. graduated from the Glide School District in 1967 and then received an Associates Degree from Umpqua Community College before enrolling at Oregon State University. In his junior year at OSU he was drafted by the U.S. Army and subsequently sent to Vietnam where he served until his tour of duty ended.
Following his military service, K.C. returned to the family ranch on Rock Creek and joined his father in forestry, farming, raising cattle, and many other ranch duties.
It was known by friends, family, and his church that if you needed help with anything from physical labor to fixing the wiring on a small appliance, K.C. was the guy to go to. He was always on call for miscellaneous repair and maintenance projects at North Umpqua Bible Fellowship Church where he also served as treasurer until his illness no longer allowed him to do so.
His favorite things included his dogs, drives in the countryside, fishing, woodworking, hikes in the forest, RV trips with his sister and brother-in-law, and photography in all of those activities.
K.C. was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Marie Taylor. Left to cherish his memory are sister, Sharon Taylor Lacy (Jim); sister, Janelle Taylor McCormack (Mike); niece, Angela Robinson Grein (Rudy); nephew, Kenneth Robinson (Laurel); and numerous aunts and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has elected not to have a celebration of life service. Those wishing to make a charitable contribution in K.C.'s name are encouraged to consider one of the following: Cerebral Amyloid Amelitis Research at: https://www.angiopathy.org/about Disease, or Parkinson's Disease at: contact@parkinson.org, or the North Umpqua Bible Fellowship Church at 1547 Wildriver Drive, Roseburg, OR 97470
Many thanks to the staff at Callahan Memory Care where they treated K.C. with care and compassion during his stay with them.
