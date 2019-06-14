Kenneth E. Ingram, died after a short battle with cancer June 8, 2019, in Myrtle Creek, OR, surrounded by the love of his wife and their three children. He was 84 years old.
He was born February 10, 1935, in Cullowhee, North Carolina to William and Eula Ingram.
Kenneth married his wife, Louella in South Carolina. The couple moved to Myrtle Creek shortly after they married. Known to many friends as “Kenny” he enjoyed fishing and delighted in watching sports (especially his sons and grandsons...watching their games as well as many practices). Kenny also loved driving and made a career and many friends while hauling logs in the woods and lumber on the highway. After retiring, he could be seen out and about town almost daily; visiting with longtime friends and local residents.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Louella Ingram; daughter, Brenda Danek; sons, Dale Ingram and Chris Ingram (wife, Valerie); grandchildren, Cary, Jason, Vanessa, Blake and Nicholas; and great-granddaughter, Amira.
He is dearly missed.
The family will gather for a private Celebration of Life this summer.
