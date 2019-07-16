September 29, 1935 - July 8, 2019
Ken Wise passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Roseburg, Oregon, at the age of 83. Ken was born in Dorena, Oregon, on September 29, 1935, to Silas and Vivian Wise.
Ken is survived by his wife Alice Wise; children, Kathy, Arlene, David, Deneice, Shawn and Dan; two sisters, Clarice Gibbons, Verna Oliver; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Wise; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Ken was a logger most of his life, starting in eastern Oregon and moving to Myrtle Creek in 1977. Ken and his brother, Erb Wise, owned and operated E&K Wise Logging for 20 years. They put many families to work in Douglas County and helped support the community. He will be missed by many.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Erb.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Mountain View Memorial Chapel in Myrtle Creek.
