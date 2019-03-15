Kenneth Leon Nichols, age 77, passed away on March 6, 2019. He is now rejoicing in Heaven after a difficult fight with chronic pain and failing health for years. Ken was born in Keystone, Oklahoma, and grew up in Riddle, OR.
Upon marrying, he and his wife, Sylvia, moved to Roseburg. After working in the lumber industry for many years he went to college and received his AA. He spent the remainder of his career as a mechanic at Kobel’s Automotive. Ken was an outgoing, fun man with an infectious laugh. He loved a good story or joke, being outside and working on his farm where he raised his family. In his later years, he developed a talent for woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; daughters, Heather (Russ) Bolin and Heidi (Adam) Ewert; four grandchildren, Megan, Nick, Jade and Nolan; brother, Gary Nichols; and sister, Linda Walker.
Kenneth was very blessed to be a Christian and wsas loved by his church family and so many others. His kind spirit will be missed.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Westside Christian Church, Roseburg, OR. Rather than flowers, Ken would be pleased to have a donation made to your community school. He always said if he won the lottery, he would set up scholarships for children! Please visit Ken’s web site at www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave condolences and fond memories.
