On April 1, 2019, Kenneth Whitworth of Roseburg, OR, returned to his heavenly father to meet up with his brother, Ernest and his parents. He was devoted to his family and the Lord gave him peace.
Ken is survived by his five sisters; one brother; ten nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and nephews. Two of which live here is Roseburg, Jordyn and Euriah Widdifield, they were his pride and joy. Ken remodeled the Kohlhagen apartments one apartment at a time on S.E. Lane over the past 15 years. His hobbies included: Playing video game “War of Warcraft” with his friends from around the world, four wheeling in the cascade mountains, floating down the Umpqua river, and going hiking with his sister, Diane McKillop of Roseburg. Ken was known for is infectious smile, fighting spirit, kind heart and ready to help fix anything around the house. He will forever be missed.
At his request, no services will be held, if you knew Ken just raise a glass and say goodbye. He would like that.
