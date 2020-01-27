Kenneth Woodrow Wilson, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 81. Ken was born on July 8, 1938 to parents Clarence 'Woody' and Virginia (Price) Wilson in Youngstown, Ohio.
He was married to his wife Judith for 58 years. He raised four children and loved nine grandchildren and three great-grandsons, whom he loved spending time with.
He served our country in the US Marine Corps.
He drove various trucks and raised cattle. He was a lifelong Ford racing fan and he himself raced both dirt and circle track. He also loved coaching little league baseball and women's softball.
He is loved and already missed.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Camas Valley Missionary Church with a potluck to follow. Private interment will be at the Noah Cemetery in Camas Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.