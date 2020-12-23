Kent Alvin Copeland was born in Oakland, Oregon on June 2, 1941 to Kenneth S. and Esther F. Copeland. Kent was preceded in death by his parents and his brother K. Ronald Copeland and sister Carole A. Fenton. He is survived by brother, Barton L. Copeland, sister Faye J. McCain and his nieces and nephews.
Kent graduated from Oakland High School in 1959 and Southern Oregon College in 1965 with a Business Administration degree. He served our country in Vietnam.
Kent lived and died in the city he loved, Portland, OR. He enjoyed many of the cultural arts that Portland offers. He regularly attended the Portland Broadway, the Oregon Ballet, Trailblazer games and he loved dining, shopping and traveling with friends. He loved people and animals. He retired at age 58 after a very accomplished and dedicated career as the State of Oregon’s Public Health Budget Officer.
Kent was a contributor to the Oregon Humane Society and the Cascade AIDS Project in Portland, OR.
A life celebration at his columbarium in Portland's Willamette National Cemetery is planned for Tuesday, June 2, 2021, which would have been Kent's 80th! For details or to sign his guest book, please visit Holman’s Funeral Service online.
