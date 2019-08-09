Kevin Lee Oliver passed away August 1, 2019, at the age of 45. He was born June 2, 1974.
He is survived by his dad Ron Oliver; mother, Kristeen; brother, Keith Oliver of Eugene; sisters, Jennifer Saxton, Melissa Gerharter of Roseburg; and extended family; grandmother, Linda; sister, Kathy; brothers, Ken and John. He was preceded in death by his birth mother Dixie L. Tussing.
He enjoyed cooking, fishing and working on the farm.
