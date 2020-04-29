Kevin Robert Cannon, born September 13, 1960, died April 12, 2020, peacefully in his home at the age of 59.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Wanda Cannon and a sister, Nikki Gale. He is survived by Steve Cannon (brother); Joan (Steve’s life partner); also, Eric and Mary Cannon (brother and sister-in-law). Kevin is also survived by his two nephews, Justin, his wife Kim and Noah; as well as four great-nieces and nephews, Sophia (14), Emory (8), Blake (12) and Evan (3).
Kevin was very well known throughout the community. It was very rare for him to go places where someone did not know him and he always greeted everyone he knew with a smile and a hug.
Kevin worked at Sunrise Enterprise for 32 years, working in the mill starting in 1976 and retiring in 2008. Kevin was very serious about work.
Kevin was an avid athlete and participated on Special Olympics since 1978, he won so many medals that there were too many to count. He was even the recipient of the state championship with his Bocce ball partner Roger. Kevin had the opportunity to attend the world Special Olympics in Indiana in 1987, where of course, he won several medals and ribbons. Kevin was very proud to show them off to anyone who would visit.
Kevin was very family oriented and would call his brother Eric every night; he also had lots of family pictures that he loved to show people especially the ones of his nephews and their children.
Kevin was loved by so many people and he will be missed, “you will stay in our hearts forever.”
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Douglas Resident Training Facilities, (a non-profit organization that operated the group home where Kevin lived) 651 W. Harrison, Roseburg, OR 97471.
