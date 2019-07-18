Kimberly Ann McAllister, age 60, of Roseburg, OR, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her home after an extended illness. She was born on April 2, 1959, in Glens Falls, NY, to William and Jean (Appleton) Elting.
She received a degree in Business Administration from San Jose State University, and went on to work as an accountant for several companies including Burke Construction and the Moose Lodge of Roseburg.
Kim enjoyed traveling, entertaining, dinner parties, river rafting on the Rogue River, crabbing, spending time in Bandon, and her pets Mr. Bot, Tarza and Blackie.
Kim was a volunteer with the JROTC at Roseburg High School and participated in an “OHA” school based Dental Program as a dental assistant.
Kimberly is survived by a husband Chuck Nole, his daughters Christine, Joelle, and Suzy, and a “daughter by choice” Tawnya Kolar. She is also survived by her sister Kathy Macbeth (Don), her brother, William Elting (Tammy) and nephew, Daniel Elting. Preceding Kimberly in death is her first husband Joe McAllister in 2004.
A special thank you to Mercy Hospice for the care they gave Kimberly and support for the family members who were caring for her.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Lookingglass Cemetery. Please visit Kimberly’s web site at www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences for the family.
Donations to cancer research are appreciated.
