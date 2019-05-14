Kimberly Sue Scevers went to be with the lord May 12, 2019. She was born on May 25, 1965, in North Bend, Oregon.
Kimberly was loved by all who met her, she had a heart that only knew how to love. When you think of her, you see that smile and hear the giggle that would brighten your day. Kimmy loved little ones, she mothered her nieces and looked forward to helping in the nursery on Sundays at church. She loved being in Special Olympics with her friends, loved her job and took pride in everything she did. Our Angel on earth will be deeply missed.
Kimberly is survived by her parents Nic and Karen Scevers; brother and sister-in-law, Rod and Deana Scevers; sister and brother-in-law, Carrie and Nelson Jones; nieces, Kylie, Karli, KayLee and Kinsey; three great-nieces; and one great-nephew.
Memorial services will be held May 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Roseburg Church of God, 4051 NE Stephens, Roseburg, Oregon 97470.
