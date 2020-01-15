Kirk T. Kawamura, 51, of Idleyde Park, OR, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Kirk was born in Carmichael, CA on June 4, 1968 to Harriet V. Aubin and Tsunemasa T. Kawamura. He attended Encina High School in Sacramento.
Kirk worked most recently as a driver for Dial-A-Ride and enjoyed fishing, cooking, spending time with his family, rooting for the Raiders, and watching WWE.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jolee (Evans); son, Ferron Kawamura (Crystal); daughter, Samantha Kawamura (Matt Scott); granddaughters, Liliana Kawamura and Amelia Scott; brother, Mark Kawamura; sisters, Lisa Austin (Ron), and Lori Simms; along with eight nieces and nephews and 18 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Tsunemasa T. Kawamura (Tom) and Harriet V. Aubin.
There will be a private celebration of life held on Sunday, January 19, 2020. If you wish to make a donation, the Kirk Kawamura Memorial Fund has been set up at Umpqua Bank.
