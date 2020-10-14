Kit Lee Burum passed away at his home in Roseburg, Oregon, on April 26, 2020, with his wife and brother-in-law by his side, at the age of 70.
Kit was born to Kenneth and Jennifer Burum on September 1, 1949, in Lamar, Colorado. Kit’s older brother Gary, had the pleasure of naming Kit in honor of Kit Carson. Kit and his family moved a lot for Ken’s work and education. Kit graduated from Greeley Central High in Greeley, Colorado in 1967. The Vietnam draft was going on and Kit chose to go into the National Guard. He participated with the Guard for years.
Kit moved to Elkton, Oregon, on New Year’s Eve of 1969 with his best friend John Bradley. Kit and John purchased a house that Kit eventually sold his share to John and moved to Umpqua, where he built his own custom home. He worked for Thomas Construction in 1970 and then started Kit Burum Construction. He started building custom homes, commercial buildings, medical offices, and malls. Kit had an amazing reputation for being one of the best builders in the Douglas County area. He was a kind and very generous person with his time. He gave friends and families loans and if they wanted to pay him back that was great, but was not expected. He helped our friends, families, and neighbors on many occasions with assorted projects.
Kit enjoyed making people laugh and told the best stories, loved boating, fishing, skydiving, and traveling. After 15 years I still laughed at every one of his jokes and could almost recite them.
Kit and I met in February of 2005; we had a very exciting life together. With the assistance of good friends, we flew in style. When I met Kit, he said he would never get married again, and October 2, 2007, we were married. We traveled from Oregon to Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, California, and back to Oregon, almost three weeks. It was amazing until my Excursion broke down in Wyoming. We were married in Grand Junction, Colorado, where his brother Gary was our best man, and Kathy was our matron of honor. It was a great day for both of us. We worked together in his construction business until he retired in 2017. We were true soul mates and enjoyed spending time together every day.
Kit’s Celebration of Life will be on October 24, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at 336 Hidden Valley Lane, Roseburg, Oregon. I ask that everyone bring what your immediate family would like to eat, so there are no risks of Covid-19 transmissions. I am providing masks, hand sanitizer, and will have the hand held temperature for the safety of my guests. I want this to be a safe Celebration of Life. So, come and enjoy Kit’s Celebration of Life around the campfire.
Touch of Class Limousine Service will be shuttling guests from the River Forks Market and Riversdale Church of Christ to keep the traffic down in my neighborhood.
He is survived by his wife Brenda, son, and two grandchildren.
