It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Landon Rabern, 39, who passed away October 16, 2020. Landon was born and raised in Roseburg, Oregon, his favorite place to always come home to.
He is survived by his sons Atticus and Alfred Rabern, his brother Brian Rabern, and parents Mark and Becky Rabern.
There will be no service at this time, just happy memories of the sweet, brilliant man he was. Landon will always be in our hearts and lives. "Goodbyes hurt the most when the story wasn't finished..."
