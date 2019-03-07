Larry Bryan, age 69, of Umpqua, Oregon, passed away on Friday, March 1st, 2019. Larry was born on June 4, 1949, in Indianapolis, IN, to Del and Esther Lorraine (Parsley) Bryan.
After moving to Southern California as a child, Larry went on to join the police department in Lake Perris. He joined the U.S. Army and served as a Sargent in the 5th Ranger BN, 8th Inf. He retired from the California Department of Corrections Transportation unit after which he relocated to Oregon with his wife Jacqueline Bryan.
Larry was known by his friends and family as one of the funniest, nicest, sincerest, and most respected people they have ever known. He always had a smile, a joke, and a kind word. He made friends everywhere he went.
Larry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jacque Bryan; daughter, Jennie (Bryan) Giuliany and her husband Randy Giuliany; grandson, Christian Giuliany; sister, Patricia Stephenson and her husband Dennis Stephenson; and sister, Krysta Grizzard.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting that a donation can be made to Shaw Heart Center in Roseburg, OR in Larry's name.
