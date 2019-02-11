Larry Duane Gilpin, age 80, of Winston, Oregon, passed away peacefully January 30th, 2019, surrounded by close family and friends. Larry was born May 18th, 1938, in Bend, Oregon, to Charles Raymond Gilpin and Cleo Vera Nixon.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Elmi; his son, Butch Gilpin; his father, Raymond; mother, Cleo Gilpin; brother, Marion Gilpin and wife Rose; sister, Jackie and husband George Chase; and brother, Charles and wife Adele Gilpin. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and shared many grandchildren and great-grandchildren with his wife, Elmi.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 16th, 2019, at Winston Assembly of God.
