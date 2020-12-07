Larry Lee Witt, age 70, born February 25, 1950, to Harley and Viola Witt, passed away November 20, 2020.
Larry served in the U.S. Army for 12 years.
He is survived by wife Lynn Witt; brothers Cliff and Ron; sisters Connie, Holly and Dolly; and son David Witt.
A graveside service will be held at IOOF Cemetery in Myrtle Creek on December 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
