Larry Leonard Bischof, passed away in Roseburg, on April 18, 2020. He was 89 years old.
Born in Nebraska City, NE, Larry was very proud of his family heritage and Midwest roots, where many extended Bischof family members resided, as well. Larry lived in several Monterey Peninsula cities and Salinas, CA for over 40 years.
After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Nebraska, Larry proudly joined the U.S Army, being stationed in Korea. After leaving the service, he received a Master’s degree in Education from San Francisco State University. After starting his teaching career in San Francisco, he moved to the Monterey Peninsula, where he was an educator for more than 30 years. Coming full circle, he spent most of his teaching career on the base in Fort Ord, while at the time, was home to the 7th Infantry, which was his division while serving in the military. He retired from the school district in 1993. In 2005, he relocated with his wife to Roseburg, where he was a volunteer for the VA Hospital. He was a member of the American Legion and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Larry enjoyed camping, hiking, and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; son David (Rosemary) of Pinole; daughter Dianna of Boise, ID; sister Madeline, of Iowa; brother Tom, of Texas; and sister-in-law, Elaine of Texas; stepchildren Teresa Leon-Guerrero, Margret Pascus, Tomas Leon-Guerrero, Linda Badillo; step-grandchildren Tobias Hoffpauir, Marc Leon-Guerrero, Gaby Brown, Noelle Diaz, Daniel Badillo, Jacob Badillo; step-great-grandchildren Hailey Hoffpauir, Cailyn Hoffpauir, Olivia Diaz, Eleni Diaz. Larry is also survived by 26 nieces and nephews, who had great adoration for “Uncle Len”. Larry was preceded in death by his sister Barbara and brother-in-law Bernard; a brother Phil, and infant sister Rita.
Larry was a kind, gentle man, with a good sense of humor. He will be missed by many.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.