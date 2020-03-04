Laura Lorena Copeland, age 101, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born November 28, 1918 in Oakland, Oregon, to Frank M. and Veva L. (Hunt) Hammond.
Laura attended school until she was in the 6th grade. She went back at 60 years of age to get her GED and CNA license. Laura worked for many years as a mail carrier, CNA, caregiver, wet nurse, babysitter, at Martin Box Mill, waitress, cook, logger, rancher, carpenter, midwife and during the war, as a plane spotter. Laura was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church and taught Sunday School and helped with VBS. She enjoyed gardening, having raised flowers, veggies and grapes, sewing, crocheting, painting arts, helping with Boy Scouts and Camp Fire Girls, collecting teapots, salt and pepper shakers, buttons and owls, loved working with children and making cookies for them, playing games with friends.
Survivors include daughters Mary Lorena Bolton, Donna Jean Howard and Joan Ann Holm; son, Calvin Lee Rose; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; great-great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Laura was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Arthur Lee Copeland and her son, Joseph Fred Rose.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Missionary Baptist Church, 15535 Old Hwy 99 N, Oakland. Pastor Dale Lang will officiate. Those who wish may pay their respects on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
