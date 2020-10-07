Laurence “Larry” E. Emel, 86, from Elkton, Oregon, passed away October 5, 2020.
Larry was born May 26, 1934 in Bremerton, Washington to parents William “Bill” and Helen (Benbenick) Emel. He graduated from High School and then he earned an associate degree. He then served in the United States Marine Corp as a Marine Corporal.
Larry married his wife Donna L. Cummings June 16th, 1957 in Elkton, Oregon. Larry worked as a union electrician and was an owner operator of his own logging company. He also was a building developer. Larry liked boating, fishing, hunting, motorcycles, ATV’s and telling fish stories. He was a member of the Lions Club.
Larry is survived by his wife of 63 years; son, Don (Teresa) Emel of Elkton, OR; daughter, Sherri (Bill) Simone of Denver, CO; son, Rusty (Keethia) Emel of Drain, OR; brother, Alvin Emel of Elkton, OR; brother, Steve Woolley of Drain, OR; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Larry was preceded by his parents and brother Tom Woolley.
A graveside service will be held in the committal shelter Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Roseburg National Cemetery. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel Cottage Grove, OR.
