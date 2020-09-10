Laveta M. St. Clair passed away at the age of 83 in her home at 493 Tenmile Valley Rd. She is survived by her children Kenneth D. Fisher, Rosie Cave; her grandkids Shira Randall, Crystal O’Dell, Marage Fisher; and 11 great-grandkids. She was a mom who lost two husbands and three siblings. Laveta held strong in life and overcame everything thrown her way. Her giant garden with lots of rosebushes; spending evenings feeding the fish at the pond as a kid; all the trips fishing, hunting, and archery; plus, all of our Christmases and Thanksgivings together with all of the family, will be held close in her memory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Fire Evacuations
Most Popular
-
Rebecca Machain granted clemency by Oregon governor after 2004 Sutherlin murder
-
Frank and Jeanne Moore don't know yet what they've lost to the fire, but have what they treasure most
-
Updated: Archie Creek Fire explodes to 72,000 acres Tuesday night
-
Crews extinguish fire near downtown Roseburg
-
Archie Creek Fire now more than 97,000 acres in size
Click for water temperature
Latest News
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.