“I have finished the race; I have kept the faith. Finally, there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me, and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for His appearing.” 2nd Timothy 4:8
Lawrence Bruce Brown was taken to his reward to live forever with the Lord on April 11th, 2020. Larry was born, June 14, 1931, Rice Maternity Hospital, Los Angeles, CA, to Bruce W. Brown and Ruth Huddle Brown. He was always proud to say he was born in the area known as Watts. At the age of 15 his parents moved to Norco, CA, where he rode the school bus to Corona High School until his Dad let him drive a 1928 LaSalle which was remembered by his high school classmates at the school 60th reunion. Larry graduated from Cal Tech in 1954 with a Masters in Electrical Engineering.
He married Carol Ford in 1958 at Oceanside, CA and they later moved to Ridgecrest, CA, where Larry was employed at China Lake Naval Air Station working on rockets. He and Carol were blessed with five children and when they wanted the children to have a Christian education, they left Ridgecrest and made their home in Sylmar, CA. They became members of First Lutheran Church where he served for many years as Elder.
Larry taught himself computer programming and held multiple positions in computer work. His employer before retirement was Allied Beverage in Sylmar, CA, where he wrote computer programs.
Carol died in l997 and in 1998, he moved with his daughter, Betty to Grants Pass, OR. There, he was a member of Our Savior Lutheran church, again serving as elder. In 2003 he met LaVern Suhar at Christ Lutheran Church in Sutherlin, OR. They married and were able to enjoy many happy years together.
Larry was a life member of The John Birch Society and wrote many letters to congressmen and senators trying to educate and encourage them to follow the constitution. While listening to television when he heard speakers say, “our democracy,” he would shout, “It is not a democracy, it is a Republic.”
He is survived by wife, LaVern; sons, Bill of Tyler, Texas, Bruce (Kim), St Joseph, MO, Brian (Ora) Granada Hills, CA; daughters, Betty (Vince) Keifer, Grants Pass, OR and Bonnie (Tom) McDermott, Boise, ID; grandchildren, Ian (Shannon )Brown, Charleston So. Carolina, Duncan (Amy) Nicholson, Hillsboro, OR, Lara Brown Howerton, Texas, and TJ (Sydney) McDermott, San Diego, CA .
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
“Be thou faithful until death and I will give you a crown of life.” Revelation 2:10
