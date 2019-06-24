Lawrence Dan ‘Bud’ Johns passed away on June 12th, 2019, after a short illness. Bud was born in Ronan, Montana, to L’Dee and Carmelita (Scanlon) Johns, on January 15th, 1936. The family moved to Buxton, Oregon when Bud was a young child.
Bud graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1955. In 1956, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as a Military Police Officer. After service, he worked in the flooring and tile trade. An avid outdoorsman, Bud enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He was an expert trap shooter, earning multiple awards on the state level. He enjoyed square dancing, bowling, and golfing. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Elks, Moose, American Legion, and Eagles.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann, and is survived by five children, eleven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Bud was loved and he will be missed by his family and friends.
Mass intentions for Bud and Joann will be said at the following churches:
Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Church, Seaside, Oregon, on Saturday, June 29th, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 6th, 2019, at 4:00 p.m.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sutherlin, Oregon, on Friday, August 2nd, 2019, at 8:00 a.m.
Mother Cabrini Shrine, Golden, Colorado, on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019, at 7:30 a.m.
