Lawrence ‘Larry’ Cannon, of rural Myrtle Creek, OR, passed away on April 1, 2020, at age 71. He was a retired, self-employed, technical translator who worked translating Russian and other Slavic languages into English.
A lifelong iconoclast, Larry dropped out of college to enlist in the Army in 1966, and was sent to the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA, where he was a top student in an intensive Russian language course. He then served almost two years near Chitose, Hokkaido, Japan, where he monitored radio transmissions of Soviet Army exercises and manned space shots. While there, he learned Japanese and developed a life-long love for the country. After discharge, Larry first settled in the San Francisco Bay area and built a reputation as one the top translators in the country, working on highly sophisticated articles on atomic physics, oil exploration and refining, and other esoteric fields. He taught himself enough Bulgarian and Czech to translate from those languages, too. He never returned to college, but all who knew him realized that he was of extremely high intelligence and learning.
Larry was a gifted amateur athlete and loved playing tennis his entire life and table tennis, volleyball and basketball when he was young. He was a talented photographer, and surprised his friends by developing into a talented artist late in life. He made many stunning pencil drawings, primarily of Japanese subjects. He was an avid film aficionado, compiling and rating a long list of American and foreign movies, which he shared with friends.
For decades Larry made month-long pilgrimages to Japan, where he visited and photographed almost all of Japan’s nearly 100 five-story pagodas while travelling by train and on foot to places where foreigners seldom venture. He put together a DVD travelogue of each trip, which he shared with friends. He was writing a book on Japanese pagodas and was anticipating travelling to Japan this year to finish his research, when illness incapacitated him.
Larry moved from the Bay Area McMinnville, Oregon, where he had friends, then to the Rogue River area, and finally to a remote house outside Myrtle Creek about 15 years ago. He became a part of the Myrtle Creek community, taking art lessons locally and frequenting the Myrtle Creek Library. He became an avid marble collector, and for a time operated a marble store in nearby Canyonville.
Larry left no known relatives, but had many friends, some from the Army, some from the Bay Area, and some from Oregon. Never one for social convention, he requested that there be no funeral service and that his ashes be scattered without ceremony. He left portions of his estate to the Douglas County Library Foundation and the Veteran’s Administration. He asked that anyone wishing to make a memorial gift donate to a secular charity of their choosing.
