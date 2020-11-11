Lawrence Revelle Pack, age 89, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away November 5, 2020 at his home in Sutherlin. He was born in Falls City, Oregon to George and Zella Pack.
Lawrence served in the United States Marines during the Korean War. While in the service to our country he received two Purple Hearts for his injuries received during combat. After returning home, he worked in the lumber industry, retiring from Champion Plywood after 25 years of employment.
Lawrence married Betty Griffith on June 7, 1967 at the Church of Christ in Sutherlin, OR. Together they owned and operated the Pack In Motel, off 113 of the I-5 Freeway, on Round Prairie Road in Myrtle Creek, OR. Along with the motel, he owned a cattle ranch where he spent many hours caring for his cows. His interests included all sports, but he was a diehard Beavers fan.
Lawrence is survived by his wife Betty; children, George, Joni, Sharon, David (Denise) and Mike (Teri); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two brothers and three sisters.
A funeral service for Lawrence will be held at Taylor's Family Chapel, 245 SW Main Street, Winston on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Roseburg National Cemetery with Military Honors.
