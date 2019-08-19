Leann M. Bratton, age 54, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, after a four-year battle with cancer, with her family by her side. Leann was born October 29, 1964 to Diane M. Boyle and John Jones in Portland, Oregon.
Leann is survived by her mother Dianne Boyle of Glide, Oregon; brother, Frank Jones of Camas Valley, Washington; daughter, Nicole Nix of Glide, Oregon; son, Mikole Nix; and grandchildren.
Please visit wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.