Lela was born in Ortley, South Dakota, on December 21,1922, to Wiley and Bernice Jacobs. She completed her K-12 education in a small school with 11 kids in her graduating class where she gained the honor of valedictorian. A star was born.
Lela followed several career possibilities, finally working in an entry level accounts receivable position, where she excelled, and the attraction of meticulous record keeping became her life’s work.
She married Leonard Tyler in the mid-1940s and they began their family, with the birth of Wayne, in Pocatello, Idaho, where Leonard was stationed with the US Navy. Upon Leonards' discharge, they moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where their son, Gary, was born. They became very active in the community and the First Christian Church, where she was a member for more than 70 years and taught Sunday school.
Leonard and Lela were divorced in the early 60s and her working career continued in record keeping with Douglas County, where she started in the road department and finished her career as Budget Director for the county. It was at this time when she met Don C. Toye and they were married. Their life together was an ongoing adventure of business efforts and when Don retired, they traveled extensively. From Belgium, where Don was shot down as he flew a B24 in a bombing mission during WWII, to the Holy Land, where Lela was close to the history of the Christianity she so loved.
Lela is survived by her brother LeRoy Jacobs of Grants Pass, Oregon; son, Wayne and Kathie Tyler; two children; five grandchildren; Gary and Ann Clark Tyler; two children; two grandchildren; stepsons, Greg Toye, Doug Toye and wife Claudia; stepdaughter, Jan (Toye) Schukart; seven step-grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Lela had a good life that ended peacefully in her sleep early morning May 14, 2019.
She was loved by all who knew her and will be unmeasurably missed.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 432 SE Kane, in Roseburg, OR.
In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations to the Roseburg Christian Church Education Endowment fund be made.
Church Office 541-672-4566
432 SE Kane
Roseburg, Oregon 97470
