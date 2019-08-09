Lenoa Kathleen Stoneman, 91 of Elkton, Oregon passed away June 25, 2019. She was born August 7, 1927 in Fresno, California to parents Marcus and Laura Mae (Greer) Quinn. She married James Watson Stoneman March 13, 1955 in Boise, Idaho. Lenoa graduated from Columbia Academy in Battle Ground, Washington in 1945. She then attended Walla Walla College for 4 years.
Lenoa worked as a secretary for the President of Idaho Conference of Seventh-day Adventists for 3 years, and then secretary for John Inglis Frozen Foods, in Modesto, California for 9 years. She enjoyed playing the piano, accordion, and singing. Lenoa also enjoyed growing flowers, oil and oil painting. She was a member of the Seventh-day Adventists Church as a music director, Sabbath School Superintendent.
Lenoa is survived by son Jon Marcus Stoneman of Elkton, OR; stepdaughter Joyce Yvonne Stoneman of Elkton, OR; stepson James L. Stoneman Salt Lake City, UT; sister Doris Stark of Tacoma, WA; brother Leland Quinn of Walla Walla, WA; brother Floyd Quinn of Denver, CO; 7 grandchildren ; 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great- great- grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Yoncalla Seventh Day Adventist Church at 11:00 AM. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
