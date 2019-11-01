6/30/1922 – 10/21/2019
Leo Crisman was born in Burke, South Dakota on June 30, 1922 to Ross and Luella (Cady) Crisman. He had two brothers and four sisters. The family moved to Batesland, South Dakota in 1926, where Leo attended elementary school and high school through his sophomore year. In 1938, the family relocated to Camas, Washington, where Leo graduated from high school in 1940. He attended Pacific College (now George Fox University) for two years before enlisting in the Navy. After an honorable discharge he graduated from Willamette University and got a Master’s Degree from the University of Oregon in education. He played football and baseball at Pacific and football at Willamette. Leo had teaching and administration stints at Condon and Molalla High Schools. Far and away, his favorite positions were in Douglas County at Elkton High School (from 1954-1965) and Umpqua Community College (from 1969-1982).
Leo met the love of his life, Abigail Miller at Pacific College. They were married in 1945. Son, Gordon was born in 1947 and Stuart followed in 1949. Leo and Abbie loved to camp on the North Umpqua River, Diamond Lake and on the Oregon coast. He loved to hunt and fish, primarily in Douglas County.
Leo was a man of faith and service. He was active in all the churches he and Abbie attended. He was in the Elkton Lions Club and the Rotary in Roseburg. Leo and Abbie spent their last 16 years at the Friendsview Retirement Community in Newberg Oregon.
Leo was predeceased by parents Ross and Luella and wife Abigail. He is survived by brother, Clynton; and brother-in-law, Charles Hanson. He is also survived by sons, Gordon (Cleta) and Stuart (HaeJa); grandchildren, Andrew, Katie Gates (Nate), Karen Roberts (Justin), David Crisman (Christy), Ben Crisman (Corey), Mark Crisman and Jonathan Crisman. Leo has eight great-grandchildren: Jackson and Weston Roberts, Naiya, Karys and Giselle Gates and Emery and Leo Crisman, who also survive.
A memorial service is planned for Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Newberg Friends Church in Newberg, Oregon. Remembrances can be made to the Crisman Scholarship Fund at George Fox University.
Cromwell Colonial - Woodburn, Oregon.
