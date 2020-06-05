Leo P. Kraft age 90, of Roseburg Oregon. Passed away on he was born June 28, 1923. He was born on June 28, 1923, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to George and Georgina (Herzog) Kraft. He was farm-raised and Graduated from Aberdeen Central High in 1942 and enlisted in the U.S. Marines after basic and some advanced ground training he applied for aviation duty and was selected for training to pre-flight school and radar aerial gunner in an SBD dive bomber with basic navigation and flight training and went on to complete 81 missions. During WWII he served two tours of combat duty in the south pacific, participated in numerous combat campaigns, and was awarded three distinguished flying crosses, nine air medals, 3 purple hearts, two presidential unit citations, the Asiatic pacific campaign medal with four battle stars and several other medals. During the Korean was he served in the Army as a company 1st SGT. After discharge, he worked as a supervisor in the Boeing Co. (Seattle) retiring after thirty years. After retirement, Leo and Mary spent four years traveling before settling in Roseburg, Or, in 1985.
Leo was a dedicated volunteer at the Veterans administration hospital working on the Golf course and golf hut. He contributed approximately 20,000 hours. He is a member of the Southern Oregon War Birds Assn. and a life member of the VFW 2468 Lodge.
Leo and Mary enjoyed many beautiful years of happiness. He is survived by daughters; Dawn, Alice, and Nancy, and numerous Grandchildren. Please visit Leo’s website atwilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences. Military honors will be held at a private location for immediate family, then to be placed at Roseburg NationalCemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.