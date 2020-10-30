A Celebration of Life for Leon A. Severson who passed away on July 15, 2020 will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Sutherlin Community Center, 150 S. Willamette St., Sutherlin, OR.
