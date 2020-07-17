Leon A. Severson, age 75, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020. He was born May 11, 1945 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Severt and Ruby (Phelps) Severson, moving to Oakland, Oregon, when he was three years old.
Leon worked for Weyerhaeuser Co. for 44 years.
He is survived by his wife Jonette (Stephens) Severson; children, Rikke (Gary) Stromberg, Randy (Angel) Severson, Jack (Angel) Burkhart, Terry (Candy) Engelhart, and Michelle Shorey; 19 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Alvin Sattley, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
Leon loved his family with his whole heart, and his family loved him with all of theirs. He had many, many friends, he never met a stranger. His number one passion in life was hunting. He will truly be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
