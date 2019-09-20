Mr. Leon Noel passed away on September 11, 2019, at the age of 81. Leon was born on April 18, 1938, to parents Leo and Lucile Noel, in Fullerton, California. He attended Tustin high school and was in the class of 1956. After graduating he went on to attend Santa Ana Jr. College before enlisting in the U.S Army at the age of twenty serving for two years.
Leon owned and operated Your Kitchen and Bath, in Roseburg, Oregon, from 1992 to 2010 and loved his employees and customers. Leon enjoyed spending time playing tennis and golf. He was a member of Roseburg Country Club for eighteen years. After retirement Leon began volunteering at the VA Hospital. It was his ultimate passion before he was forced to quit due to his illness. He served on the Board of Cobb Street School and Riverside Center, as well as helping set up the Golf tournament for Douglas County Cancer Cares group. Leon also loved music and had a beautiful voice and enjoyed playing the piano as well. He attended Redeemers Fellowship Church in Roseburg.
Leon is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Lucile Noel; and grandparents, Walter and Grace Morgan, Guy and Cora Noel.
Leon is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Harriett Noel; daughter, Heather (Drew) Williams of San Diego, California; son, Craig ( Marci) Noel, of Eugene, Oregon; brother, Leonard (Sharon) Noel of Webb City, Missouri; grandchildren, Katy Rose Noel of Eugene, Oregon, Jared Williams, Connor Williams, of San Diego, California; nephew, Chris (Tammie) Noel; niece, Robyn (Scott) Greene; great-nephews, Tom Noel, Daniel Noel, of Roseburg, Oregon, and Jack Greene of California; and great-niece, Alex Greene of California.
Leon was greatly supported by many loving neighbors, golf buddies, veterans, and special friends. He will be greatly missed.
A military memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Roseburg National Cemetery Annex at 11:00 a.m. (913 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg, Oregon). Memorials may be offered to VAMC Roseburg Voluntary Service (541-440-1000 EXT: 45311) The family would like to send a special thanks to Tabitha Hensen, Jenna Anderson, Umpqua Rehabilitation, and Bridgewood Rivers, for their love and care.
You can visit Leon’s specialized website to leave fond memories and condolences for the family to read at wilsonschapeloftheorsesfh.com
