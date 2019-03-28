Leona (Lee) Mae Lerfald, age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Eugene, Oregon. She was born July 24, 1936, in Longville, Minnesota, to William Oscar and Ila Holt.
After graduation, Lee worked as a dental assistant for several years before leaving to get married and start a family. Lee was very focused on family and raising her children, hosting an occasional bridge party and entertaining before deciding on a career in real estate as her children left home to begin their lives. Lee later obtained her broker’s license and eventually opened a real estate licensing school in Roseburg. Upon retiring, she competed in bridge tournaments, was an active member in the Roseburg Bridge Club and cared for her beautiful flower gardens. She also enjoyed collecting antiques, cooking, entertaining and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her partner Fred R. Earwood; daughter, Kris Lerfald and her husband Doug Silberstein; sons, Mark R. Lerfald, Craig T. Lerfald and his significant other Dawn G. Meidinger; granddaughter, Eva Sophia Lerfald Silberstein; grandson, Brooks Simon Lerfald; and nieces, Connie Holt and Cindy Holt. Lee was preceded in death by her parents William and Ila Holt; a sister, Opal Holt; brothers, William "Billy" Holt and Harold "Huck" Holt.
No services are scheduled at this time. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
