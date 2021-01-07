October 17, 1933 - January 3, 2021
Leona passed away on January 3, 2021 at her home in Sutherlin, Oregon with her family by her side.
She was born in Bellingham, Washington on October 17, 1933 to Claude and Mildred Parcher. She had one brother, Emmett C. Parcher.
Leona graduated from high school at Custer, Washington. She met and married Clyde Yarbrough and they lived there until they moved to Roseburg, Oregon in 1959. They had five children: Kenny Yarbrough, Dale (Robyn)Yarbrough, Dar (Cathy) Yarbrough and Ruth (Wayne) Crisp all of Sutherlin, Oregon, and Lori (Mike) Bonifant of Lake Tapps, Washington.
Leona graduated from UCC with an associate degree in Medical Transcription, where she made lifelong friendships with patients and coworkers. She met and married David A. Wind in 1974. With that marriage she was blessed with four additional children: David A. Wind Jr. of Three Rivers, California, Mary Wind (Michael Pach) of Davis, California, Margaret Wind of Santa Rosa, California and Kevin Wind. Leona will be remembered as a woman of faith, family, love of animals and caring for people. She brightened many lives. She dedicated her life to the Seventh-Day Adventist church and school and held many positions over the years. Her children and foster daughter blessed her with lots of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Leona was preceded in death by her parents; her brother; husband, David A. Wind; son, Kenny; stepson, Kevin Wind; son-in-law, Wayne Crisp; and foster daughter, Vera Rastopsoff.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Sutherlin Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.