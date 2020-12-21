Aug. 18, 1932-Dec. 12, 2020
Leonard’s life was an adventure from start to finish! Leonard was born in Menominee, Michigan, the son of Polish immigrants Albert and Sophia Gondek. He grew up on a small dairy farm in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the youngest of 11 children. His adventures started at an early age, building log rafts to float the small river near their home, designing and testing snow skis; but also working hard to help on the farm, picking up sacks of potatoes, picking stones, cleaning the cow barn, and later hunting deer to provide fresh meat for their table. His family grew and stored most of their own food; the sauerkraut they stored in a barrel in the basement was one of his favorites.
After graduation from high school, he joined the Army and became a teletype repair technician. He spent a year in Japan during the Korean War working on teletype and radio equipment. After returning to Michigan, he worked in the woods for several years before enrolling at Michigan State to study forestry. He had great memories of his time at MSU, and working during the summers for the US Forest Service in Montana. He had a variety of jobs, but talked most about fighting fire; experience he would use later in Oregon. After graduation from MSU, he took a full-time position with the Forest Service in Montana, where his three children would be born; Amy, Cory, and Jay. He is also survived by his life partner of 30 years, Kathy Panner; grandchildren, Sheldon, Lisa and Zoe; and hundreds of nieces and nephews.
When he saw an announcement for a forestry job with Roseburg Forest Products, he jumped at the chance to move to Oregon and work in private industry. The family moved to Roseburg in 1972. He worked his way up through the ranks of RFP Forestry quickly to become their “Chief Forester” with responsibility for management of their thousands of acres of timberland. He worked closely with both Kenneth and Alan Ford, and was given tremendous leeway in managing their lands. He often said that it was pretty much like owning his own huge forest! He laid out and supervised the building of many of the roads RFP uses to this day to manage their forests, set up logging projects, and supervised tree planting after logging on both the Oregon and California RFP lands. As we would drive to the Coast for a week-end getaway, he would point out units that he had been responsible for planting that were now being logged. Leonard was active in the resource community; serving for many years on the DC Water Resources Council, Douglas Forest Protective Board, and the Watershed Council. Leonard retired from RFP in 1997.
At that point he joined Kathy as a full-time farmer/rancher. They shared ranch planning responsibilities, but Leonard was always happiest when he was on one of his green tractors; farming, haying, or feeding cows. He especially loved taking an area that was overgrown with brush and blackberries and turning it into a productive pasture or hayfield. He had a knack for seeing a wasted piece of ground that had great soil under the brush and clearing the brush with his little Cat, working the soil, and planting it to grass and clover.
When we can gather safely again, we will take a tour of his projects with his friends, spreading his ashes as we go!
Leonard had a tough last two weeks with Covid19, but received wonderful care at Mercy Hospital ICU, and up until then had had a wonderfully healthy and adventurous life. He did not have a lot of close friends, but those he had were very special to him!
Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.