Leonard Marvin Henrikson left this earthly world on May 17th, 2019, in the comfort of his home in Umpqua.
Born in Long Beach, California, on November 23rd, 1944, Lenny led a full and interesting life. He was an inventor until the end.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Elena; his children Sonia, Johanna, Jordan, and Jacob, their spouses; and his granddaughters.
Memorial services to be held May 26th, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Oakland Church of Christ. Reception to follow.
