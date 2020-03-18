Leslie Craig Daggs, age70, passed away the morning of March 11, 2020, at his residence in Minco, Oklahoma. Craig was born on August 22, 1949 to the late Jess and Julia (Davis) Daggs of Yoncalla, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd and infant brother Billie Neal Daggs; and his sister, Kay Harrison.
Craig moved to Oklahoma in the seventies. He met and married Rhonda Johnson (Gore) in 2004. They made their home in Minco, Oklahoma and it was the beginning of a fun, love filled life.
Craig served in the 11th Armard Cavalry Regement during the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Military Merit Medal. The Vietnam Military Merit Medal award was the highest military decoration of South Vietnam War. Craig worked at Tinker Air Force Base as a sheet metal mechanic until retirement in 2009.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and golfing. Did I mention golf? He also enjoyed working with his hands. More than anything else he loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Minnie Revord and partner Dick Witty; his children, John and wife Edye Daggs, Jason Daggs and partner April Poster, Ryan Daggs and partner Kathleen LaGamba, Ashlie Johnson, Justin and wife Sara Johnson; and nine grandchildren, Jadynn, Jaycie, Jenna, Andrew and Lucas Daggs, Zane, Ryan, Cole and Little Justin Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews that he adored dearly.
Services will be held in Yoncalla, Oregon at the Assembly of God Church, 1008 Hayhurst Rd Yoncalla, Oregon, on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
