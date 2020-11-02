Lester Vernon Seter was born at the family home near Carburry, ND on April 9, 1925 to Carl and Mina Seter. He attended grades one through eight in a one room country school. He graduated from Ralla, ND.
Lester joined the service when he turned 18 and proudly served as a Marine during World War II. After the war, in 1946 he returned to North Dakota and attended two years of college in Bottineau, ND, from there he attended Minot State Teachers College where he met his future wife, Ann Froseth. Lester and Ann were married in 1954 in Bottineau, ND and recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.
Lester and Ann, along with their two small children moved to Roseburg, OR in 1960. Lester taught school at Fir Grove Elementary for 27 years before retiring in 1987.
Lester and Ann moved to Washington state in 1999 and have resided there since.
Lester passed away in his home on Oct. 11, 2020 at the age of 95.
Survivors include his wife Ann; their four children and their spouses, Lance and Bonnie Seter, Kandis and Russell White, Mina and Derick Mason, and Greg and Tiffany Seter; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Lester was a loving husband, a good father, grandfather and friend. We will miss him very much.
