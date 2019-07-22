Letha May (Ropp) Roth, age 80, of Winston, Oregon, suddenly left this life for her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, due to complications related to a heart condition diagnosed two days prior. She was born in Albany, Oregon on May 2, 1939 to Sam and Verda (Kropf) Ropp. She began a long and faithful walk with God, when at a young age she asked Jesus to be her personal Saviour. Her love for Jesus was shown in her love for others. Her deep desire was for them to know Him, too. She married David A. Roth on June 24, 1958, and they moved to Winston in 1960. Their loving union continued for 35 years until his death in 1993. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, David, and her brothers Eldon (Doreen) and Maynard (LaVerne). Surviving are brothers Dwight (Vonda) and Dennis (Vicki), as well as sisters Wanda (Bob Scheler) and Juanita (Roger Hooley). She is lovingly remembered by her children Dale (Tracy) of Roseburg; Duane (Judy) of Stirland Lake, Ontario; Arleta (John Swartz) of Clarksville, Michigan; Gary of Mammoth Lakes, California; Gimry (Katrina) of Roseburg; Jay (Mariah) of Roseburg; and Boni (Cenofa Ceneus) of Montrouis, Haiti. She has 16 grandchildren on earth and one in heaven, and three great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She touched many hearts and lives, in a warm and personal way, and will be greatly missed by those who knew her. She loved well. A service to remember her life will be held at the Foursquare Gospel Center in Winston on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am. On Monday, July 22, 2019 a viewing and burial will take place at Fairview Mennonite Church in Albany, Oregon at 11:00 am. (11:00 am viewing, 12:00 noon graveside service).
