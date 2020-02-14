Lewis Milton Paulson of Roseburg, OR, passed away in his home on February 10, 2020 at the age of 94. Lewis was born on June 22, 1925 in Nye, Wisconsin into a family of Norwegian and Swedish immigrants. His early years were grounded in faith, generosity, optimism, wit, and dedication to continuing the Scandinavian traditions of his forebears. These traits would define Lewis’s character throughout his life.
At age 16, Lewis started college at St. Olaf in Northfield, MN, where his studies were interrupted by his service in the U.S. Army during World War II. He completed his Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1950 and practiced retail pharmacy in Amery, WI for 16 years. He then moved to Roseburg, OR where he became the first fulltime pharmacist at Mercy Hospital, retiring as the pharmacy director at Mercy Medical Center 25 years later.
His marriage to Beverly Jane Fretham of Waseca, MN on August 1, 1954 brought him great joy and a steadfast, loving union of 65 years, along with two children and two grandchildren. When Lewis and Beverly decided to move their young family to Oregon in 1966, he described it as “one of the best decisions” of his life. He admired the beauty of the 100 Valleys of the Umpqua and especially loved spending time at the family cabin of nearly 50 years on Tenmile Lake.
Throughout his life, Lewis believed in contributing to his community. He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church and served as a board member of Douglas County Senior Services, Mercy Foundation and Roseburg’s Community Concert Association, Rotary and Sister Cities with Shobu, Japan. He sang in the Roseburg Concert Chorale for many years and, in retirement, regularly volunteered as a patient advocate at Mercy Medical Center. Lewis also believed in building understanding and friendship with other countries and, with his family, hosted students and teachers from Australia, Guatemala, Norway, Russia and Sweden as well as a visiting delegation from Japan.
Equally remarkable were his qualities as a person who elevated others with his gentle, non-judgmental demeanor, his kindness and honesty, and his abiding belief in humanity. He loved to smile and laugh and had a remarkable memory for song lyrics and jokes that he inserted into conversation at just the right moment. There are many who credit Lewis for realizing their potential, and three young men are named in his honor. A gifted writer, Lewis wrote comprehensive Paulson and Anderson family histories and a 50-year compendium of Faith Lutheran Church, leaving cherished legacies.
The family wishes to thank Lewis’s yoga group who came to his home every week for chair yoga when he could no longer go to the gym; members of Faith Lutheran Church who were devoted visitors; Colleen Bowen who made it possible for Lewis to create masterful weavings when he lost his vision from macular degeneration; caring neighbors and countless family members and friends who he adored.
Survivors include his wife Beverly; son John Paulson of Roseburg; daughter Sarah Paulson Nevue and her husband Bo Nevue of Portland; and grandchildren Henry Lewis Nevue, Portland and Audrey Alice Nevue, Seattle; sister-in-law Ramona Paulson, Osceola, WI; and four nieces and seven nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Addie (Anderson) Paulson; and brothers Curtis and wife Inez, David and wife Edith, and Gordon. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Taylor’s Family Mortuary.
A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 820 West Kenwood Street, Roseburg, OR on Saturday, March 28 at 2:00 pm. Remembrances may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or to the Mercy Foundation.
