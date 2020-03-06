Lila Juanita Meredith McEwing, a long-time resident of Lookingglass, Oregon, passed away Friday, the 28th of February 2020 in Roseburg, Oregon. Lila was born February 25th, 1928 in Lookingglass, Oregon to Wesley and Veda (Arnold) Meredith.
Lila grew up on the Meredith Sheep Ranch, went to grade school in a four-room schoolhouse in Lookingglass and graduated from Roseburg High School. She worked at Pacific Bell Phone Company, Newberrys, and at Umpqua Hotel. For several years she was a bookkeeper and caretaker for Lookingglass Cemetery. She married George Henry McEwing, April 17, 1949 on Easter Sunday. She belonged to Lookingglass grange for 60 years and more. She loved to play pinochle.
Lila is preceded in death by husband George; her parents; her son, Donald (Donnie); and brother, Clare. Lila is survived by son Lester (Margaret); brothers, Edwin (Sherry), Charles "Chuck" (Patty); granddaughter, Christina; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services being handled by Taylors Family Mortuary. The funeral will be held on March 14, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Lookingglass Community Church 249, Coos Bay Wagon Road, Lookingglass, Oregon. Pastor Rick Sherman will officiate.
