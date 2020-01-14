Lillian (Jean) Mitchell, resident of Azalea, Oregon, passed away on January 10, 2020 at the age of 89. Jean was born in Haileyville, Oklahoma in 1930 and moved as a child with her family to California. It was in California that she met the love of her life, Les. Les and Jean were married for 64 years before Les' passing.
In California, Jean was co-owner of real estate brokerage business until retiring and moving to Azalea. Jean and Les grew cattle grass and elephant garlic for many years on their farm.
Jean was a wonderful, strong, compassionate woman and would do anything to help others. Jean touched the lives of so many. Her home was always open for those in need and is a trait that was passed on to others. Jean will be extremely missed by all who had the good fortune of knowing her.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband and leaves behind, one son; two daughters; two sons-in-laws; one daughter-in-law; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Memory of Jean Mitchell.
At Jean's request, no service will be held and a private celebration of life will be held sometime in the spring.
