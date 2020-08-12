Lina Suzanne O’Dowd, 78 years old, passed away July 25, 2020 in San Bernardino, California. She had recently moved back to California in August 2019. Prior to that she lived in Roseburg Oregon for 13 years. She was born October 21, 1941 in Roanoke, Virginia.
Suzanne is preceded in death by her father, Thelma Hawthorne Crowder 1895 to 1954 and her mother, Mindie Crowder (Walters) 1898-1996.
Suzanne graduated from Cave Springs High in 1960 and received an AA in nursing and science in 1973 from Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga. She worked 17 years at Kaiser Hospital in Fontana, California.
She was married to Clancy T. O’Dowd (Tim) for 39 years who preceded her death in 2016. Suzanne is survived by four children, William David Seddon Jr. of Pahrump, Nevada, Steven Howard Seddon of New Braunfels, Texas, Philip Alan Seddon of Fontana, California, and Lara Elizabeth Fox (Beth) of Devore, California. She is also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
