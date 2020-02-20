Linda Joel Nicolay, age 61, of Cottage Grove, OR, passed on February 18, 2020 from cancer. She was born on October 17, 1958 in Jamestown, ND to parents Norbert and Darlene (Nitschke) Schlenker.
Linda married Gary Nicolay on May 17, 1975 in Las Vegas, NV. She worked for Safe-lock Storage in Cottage Grove for 20 years. Linda enjoyed gardening, crocheting and puzzle books.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Gary Nicolay, Cottage Grove, OR; daughter, Sherry Nutter, Veneta, OR; parents, Norbert and Darlene Schlenker, Sutherlin, OR; siblings, Pamela Schlenker, Sutherlin, OR; Tommy Schlenker, Igo, CA; Dennis Schlenker, Vancouver, WA; Brenda Adams, Taft, CA; Don Schlenker, Roseburg, OR; Paula Luttrell, Tillamook, OR; Cynthia Luttrell, Roseburg, OR; and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brother, Timmy Schlenker.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.