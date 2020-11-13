Linda Katherine Garmon, beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and heartfelt member of the Myrtle Creek United Methodist Church and local quilting community, took her journey to Heaven on October 27, 2020 due to complications from a fall. She is now with her parents, John and Marie LaForte, her brother-in-law, Tripp Andersen, and her dear Yorkshire terrier, Kelti. Linda's personality and spirit were magnetic, both gathering and spreading love and joy everywhere she went. She was surrounded by family when she passed peacefully.
Linda was born in North Carolina on April 14th, 1945 and met her first husband, Jaka Miha Okorn, in New York City where they both worked for Ebasco Services. Married from 1966 until 1991, Linda made her way from the big city to the beautiful small towns of Canyonville and Myrtle Creek, where she raised her five children and helped to raise multiple foster children. Linda later fell in love with her second husband, Frank Garmon, while working at Umpqua Research Company and the two have been happily married since 1993.
Linda's passions were her family, her church, and her quilting. Linda was a dedicated mother and grandmother who found incredible joy in being in the presence of her family. A solid foundation of the Myrtle Creek United Methodist Church for over 48 years, she volunteered her time as the organist, pianist, choir director, and church secretary. Linda was especially passionate about quilting. To her, making quilts was endless joy; to her friends and family, her quilts were artistic expressions of her beautiful mind. Linda loved everything about quilting: from teaching her children, grandchildren, and members of the community, to the weekly social gatherings and annual quilting shows.
Linda is survived by her husband Frank Garmon; her children Tina Brown, Jack Okorn, Gregor Okorn, Dobrina Okorn, and Peter Okorn; her sister Joann Andersen; her brother, John LaForte; and eight grandchildren across the globe. She is also survived by her step children Gary Garmon, Brian Garmon, Richard Garmon, Kelly Butner and their families.
Linda's legacy lives on in the love she has shared with all. Arrangements will be made to have a celebration of life gathering in Myrtle Creek, hopefully in the spring or summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please share your love by donating to the Myrtle Creek United Methodist Church. The family encourages all who were touched by her to upload a video or audio clip of your memories of Linda to http://www.okorn.com.
