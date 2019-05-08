Linda Louise (Lynch) Weisman, age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born September 17, 1946 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to John and Mildred Lynch. Linda worked in sales until her retirement. She was a member of the Roseburg Country Club. Linda never met a stranger. She loved her family and friends, traveling all over the world and playing golf.
Survivors include her partner Duane Watson; daughter, Katrina Hansen-Lane and her husband Kevin Lane; son, Kevin Watson and his wife Ceclia; sister, Mary Jo Brand and her husband Ken; brothers, John Patrick and Chris Lynch; grandchildren, Megan and Mark Chavez, Kyle and Savanna Hansen, Skyler and Nikki Hansen, Joshua and Desiree Watson, Krista Watson, Kori Watson, Kevin A. Watson, Nature Watson; great-grandchildren, Avery, Hanna and Lexi Lewis, Riley Watson, Jordon Baltazar, Tyson Kannert, Teagon Jasmer, Merak Hansen, Josiah Hansen and Jace Hansen. Linda was preceded in death by her husband David Weisman.
A Celebration of Life for Linda will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Umpqua Valley Arts Center. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.