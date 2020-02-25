A celebration of life for Linda Nicolay (Schlenker) will be held Saturday, February 29, 20 at 2:00 p.m. To be held at Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape, Winston, OR.
Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish to share. Soda and water will be provided.
