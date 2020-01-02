Linda Susan Sossman, age 65, spouse of the late Al Sossman, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on December 1, 2019. She was born on December 17, 1953 in Cottage Grove, Oregon, to David and Rosalie Knee. Linda was a dedicated and devoted mother and grandmother whose family was extremely important.
She is survived by her daughter, Heidi of Sutherlin, Oregon; her mother Rosalie of Sutherlin; her grandchildren: Landon and his wife Megan of Ashland, Oregon, Brian of Sutherlin, Peyton of Sutherlin; her step-children: Shawna and family from Oakland, Oregon, Thomas of Cedar City, Utah, Tori and husband Chris of Hermistion, Oregon, and Joey and family of Alaska; and her brothers: David and wife Linda of Fernley, Nevada, Gregory and wife Diana of Roseburg, Oregon, Randy and wife Cheri of Bradenton, Florida, and Jeff and his wife Lisa of Roseburg, Oregon. Linda is predeceased by her husband, Al Sossman; her father David; and her son in law, Jeff of Sutherlin.
A celebration of life to be held at Sutherlin Family Church, 878 W. 6th Ave., Sutherlin, Oregon, 97479, on January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m., reception to follow service.
