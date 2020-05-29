1918-2020
Linda G. Vasey, age 102, passed to be with her Lord May 17, 2020 in Fairfield, CA. She was born March 16, 1918 in La Crosse, WI, to Frank and Rose (Miller) Drews.
Linda Married Charles W. “Chick” Vasey June 10, 1935, in Canyonville, OR.
Linda worked for the Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service in Roseburg, OR. She was an avid square dancer, swimmer, golfer and card player.
Linda is survived by her son Gary (Jeanie) of Seaside, OR; daughter-in-law, Alice Vasey of Fairfield, CA; grandsons, Daniel, Martin and Michael Vasey; granddaughters, Michelle and Tammy Vasey; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; husband, Chick; sons, James and Michael Vasey; and special friend Jake Boos.
Remembrances can be made to Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1735 Enterprise Dr. #3, Fairfield, CA 94533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.